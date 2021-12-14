Home page politics

divide

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock © Fredrik Sandberg / TT / IMAGO

The German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has again warned her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov not to violate the Ukraine border.

Stockholm – The German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has warned her Russian counterpart Sergej Lavrov again not to violate the Ukraine border. The territorial integrity of Ukraine must not be violated, Baerbock tweeted on Tuesday after a phone call with Lavrov. “Want an honest and open exchange,” says Baerbock. We need progress in the Normandy format. Germany and France mediate between Ukraine and Russia in the conflict in the Ukrainian industrial region of Donbass, which has been going on since 2014. The topics of conversation between Baerbock and Lavrov were also the issues of visa exemption for young Russians and cooperation on hydrogen technology. (dpa)