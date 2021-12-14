The Witcher, the character penned by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, became widely known in 2007 through an immensely popular video game series featuring Geralt, a mutated fighter available for hire to fight the monsters in the four kingdoms, small and large. quests to conquer. The Netflix adaptation seemed to struggle with the tone in the first episodes. During the daily struggles of The Witcher (“witch”), widely varying characters were introduced in a short time and the loose storylines did not seem to land directly in the broad background of the fantasy universe.

The second season starts just after the battle for Sodden and has a clear focus. The relationship between the dour Geralt and his protégé Ciri (Freya Allan), the displaced heir to the throne of Cintra with burgeoning magical powers, is central. The wizard Yennefer of Vengerberg, a character played phenomenally by Anya Chalotra, was instrumental in the battle against the Nilfgaard overlord, who was defeated against all odds. But the war between the different peoples and the accompanying oppression and xenophobia still rage on.

More in balance

The tone of the new season is predominantly serious and feels more balanced, despite the short side paths that are still being taken. A welcome change is the shot of a smashed lute. The reunion of the crafty Yennefer and the overconfident bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), who still sings violently about the exploits of The Witcher, is not without a fight. Still, the series remains compelling. Tension is cleverly built in the first episode of the new season, when The Witcher ends up in the house of a cursed friend. The demon fighter’s ancient knowledge turns to young Ciri when he concludes that monsters do not fall from the sky, but are created by past deeds. Legends and sorcery are not done childishly, fairytale stories are combined with horror elements. The added value of the TV version of The Witcher can be felt.