Two out of every three people talk in their sleep at some point, says sleep scientist Teresa Schnorbach.

Sleep talking is a type of insomnia or abnormal sleep activity.

What does the sleep scientist say?

“It’s usually harmless, but it could indicate a sleep disorder or a more serious health problem.”

“Sleep talk can occur during both REM and NREM sleep, and can range from hums to full-blown discussions without awareness.”

“Sleep talk can be easier to understand during the early stages of non-REM sleep, while in later stages of NREM and REM sleep, sleep speech can sound more like sounds.”

What’s the reason?

The reason why some people talk in their sleep is still a source of contention among research, and it could be related to recent events in the sleeper’s life, or to the dreams he has.

In this regard, Schnorbach told the British newspaper “The Sun”:

More research is needed to determine what causes sleep talking, but it is often associated with poor sleep.

This can include a disturbed sleep environment, such as the room temperature, or too much light in the room.

Risk factors for sleep talking include stress, sleep deprivation, and drinking alcohol, but random repetition of sleep talking is rarely a problem.

Mental health can also have an impact on sleep talking, with the condition being more common in patients.

People with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are more likely to talk in their sleep, and they may even scream in their sleep.

What is known as “sleep terror” or “night terror”, may also prompt a person to scream, writhe and kick. And it is difficult to wake up a person in such a state.

When do you seek help?