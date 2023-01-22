Russell and Hamilton are preparing to face their second season as teammates at Mercedes, which will follow a difficult 2022 season in which the W13 initially proved to be far from the other top teams thanks to serious porpoising problems.
Although Hamilton preferred the confirmation of Valtteri Bottas as team-mate also for 2022 rather than … Continue reading
#Russell #Relationship #Lewis #Positive #event #world #fight
Genoa, miss the purchase of Henry due to injury. Like Dragus
Genoa – First the goal by Djuric in Turin. Then the knee injury of Henry. The Griffin market isn't very...
Leave a Reply