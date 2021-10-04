Tales of Arise will update this week with new content, also through a free update that will bring with it new ones difficulty levels and even further additions such as Bonus Battles able to provide extra rewards.

We have seen how this week there will also be the Sword Art Online crossover DLC, in which we will face Kirito and Asuna, but it is not the only novelty planned in these days for Tales of Arise, which on the same day, or the October 7, 2021, will also get additional content through a free patch.

Among these there are two difficulty levels, namely “Easiest”, which will be easier than the “Story” level, and “Unknown”, which will be more difficult and selective than “Chaos”.

The new update also adds three new bonus battles that we can take part in to try and get some rewards special, such as particularly powerful weapons.

All this therefore enriches the gaming experience of the new JRPG by Bandai Namco, which turned out to be an excellent title. To learn more about the game in question, we refer you to the Tales of Arise review published on these pages in recent days.