Portofino – The poll in Portofino is over e Matteo Viacava is officially confirmed mayor of the Borgo. There were 253 voters, equal to 76.4% of those entitled, excluding residents abroad (which are instead calculated in the percentage published on the website of the Ministry of the Interior, which estimates the voters at 40.32%. valid for Viacava are 241, 6 blank cards and 6 null.
Here are the preferences obtained from the candidate directors:
Marta D’Alessandro 12
Giorgio d’Alia 27
Margaret Gimelli 28
Emanuela Morabito 12
Marco Oneto 19
Giulio Pastro 31
Paul Ramasco 26
Federico Repetto 15
Greta Viacava 21
Mario Viviani 13
