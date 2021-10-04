Portofino – The poll in Portofino is over e Matteo Viacava is officially confirmed mayor of the Borgo. There were 253 voters, equal to 76.4% of those entitled, excluding residents abroad (which are instead calculated in the percentage published on the website of the Ministry of the Interior, which estimates the voters at 40.32%. valid for Viacava are 241, 6 blank cards and 6 null.

Here are the preferences obtained from the candidate directors:

Marta D’Alessandro 12

Giorgio d’Alia 27

Margaret Gimelli 28

Emanuela Morabito 12

Marco Oneto 19

Giulio Pastro 31

Paul Ramasco 26

Federico Repetto 15

Greta Viacava 21

Mario Viviani 13