In Spain, a total of 45.6 kilos are consumed per person and yearbeing one of the countries where the most fish is eaten, along with Portugal, Norway and Japan. However, the habit of consuming fish It is not even comparable with that of consuming mammal meatespecially vealof which they consume 50 kilos per person and year.

Highlights

Despite this, the consumption of fish, both white and blue, is considered by numerous experts in nutrition and health as one of the most recommended worldwide that may exist to obtain animal protein. Or at least that’s how it has been reflected’Aquaculture from Spain‘.

Of all of them, there is one that has been recommended by the Ministry of Health, being practically mandatory to include it in our diet. It’s about the sardinea low-mercury option that offers numerous nutrients such as vitamin B12, calcium and Omega-3.

In depth

On the one hand, it should be noted that the Omega-3 It is widely recognized for its striking function in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. And not only that: it greatly improves the hippocampus area of ​​the brains, which play an important role in memory, as well as a highest average on an abstract reasoning test.

Likewise, the calcium contained in this fish helps strengthen our bones, helping to keep them very healthy. strong and resistant. Something that has generated some debate on social networksespecially on ‘X’ (previously known as Twitter) due to the lack of knowledge of a large percentage of users.

On the other hand, vitamin B12 present in sardines plays a vital role in the formation of red blood cells and the proper functioning of our nervous system. This great vitamin, without a doubt, is decisive forto keep us energized and maintain a healthy nervous system.