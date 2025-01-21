Yesterday, Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the United States, thus beginning his second term with his wife, Melania, by his side. On a more ‘fashionist’ level, the appearance of the first lady was one of the most anticipatedsince in each appearance of the former model she always attracted attention with her looks.

At her first inauguration, Melania Trump made a declaration of intent wearing a Ralph Lauren outfit Classically inspired in sky blue, recalling the iconic styles that Jackie Kennedy she wore during her time as first lady and that made her a style icon.

On this occasion, she surprised everyone with a much more sober and elegant style, capturing everyone’s attention with a Cordoban style hat that matched the outfit, which was signed by Adam Lippes, an independent New York firm.

The most special detail of Melania Trump’s look

However, for his hat he has opted for another company (American, of course) specialized only in accessories: Eric Javits. Of course, the piece has been created exclusively for her and the brand itself has shared the manufacturing process on its Instagram account.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to create the hat for our first lady, Melania Trump.which he wore at the inaugural oath of our 47th president. It has the grace, beauty and presence necessary to transform what was actually a very simple and sober hat into a surprising moment. The first lady’s hat was made with love. EJ,” they wrote in the publication.

In the next carousel post, the firm shows us a video of how the creation process wasdiscovering the 100% artisanal steps and demonstrating the great work behind an accessory that, at first, may seem simple and unimportant.

In this step by step, we see how everything starts with a wooden mold on which a raffia fabric is shaped white with the help of heat. On top of it, they sewed the fabric to match the look with great care and care, resulting in a unique luxury piece.

As we have mentioned before, it is a hat made exclusively for her, so we cannot find it in the Eric Javits catalog. However, similar models They reach almost 400 euros on their website.





