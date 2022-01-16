A tense situation is lived in a texas synagogue, United States, where a man claiming to be the brother of a convicted terrorist has allegedly taken a rabbi and several others captive, police and local media said.

in hours of the night a man was released safe and sound, said police in Colleyville, about 250 miles from Dallas, where the synagogue is located.

“One male hostage was released unharmed,” authorities said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden was quickly briefed on the incident and “will continue to receive updates from his team,” his spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

ABC News, citing an unspecified source, said the suspect took a rabbi and three other people hostage, and that he was armed. In addition, he would have stated that he had bombs in several places without revealing which ones.

Who is the suspect?

Quoting a high-ranking official, ‘ABC’ reported that the man claimed to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, a woman dubbed ‘Lady Qaeda’ by US newspapers, demanding that her sister be released from jail.

Experts indicated that the word that the man expressed in Arabic could be used in a figurative sense and meant “sister” of the Islamic faith.

Siddiqui is being held at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) prison in Fort Worth, Texas. The woman, who is a former Pakistani scientist, was sentenced by a New York court in 2010 to 86 years in prison for attempted assassination of US officers in Afghanistan. His case sparked outrage in Pakistan.

A live feed from the congregation’s Facebook page, during the Sabbath morning service, appeared to capture the voice of a person speaking very loudly on audio. However, it did not show the scene inside the religious center.

In the video, a man could be heard saying, “Put my sister on the phone” and “I’m going to die.” It also said: “There is something wrong with the United States.”

The broadcast starts at 10:00 local time and stops just before 2:00 p.m.

Colleyville police reported in a tweet at 11:30 a.m. local time (4:30 p.m. GMT) that they were conducting a “SWAT operation” at the Beth Israel congregation. Two hours later, authorities said the situation “is still going on.”

“We ask you to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates through social networks,” police authorities added.

What the authorities say

Texas Governor Greg Abbott described the situation as “tense,” while Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his government is “closely monitoring” the situation.

“We pray for the safety of hostages and rescuers,” he tweeted.

I am closely monitoring the hostage situation taking place in Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) January 15, 2022

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said police were deploying additional patrols at synagogues in that city and elsewhere.

The FBI and elite police teams They moved to the spot. “The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person inside the building”Colleyville Police Sergeant Dara Nelson told CNN, stressing that no injuries were reported in the incident.

