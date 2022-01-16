One person died and two were injured in a fire in the center of Moscow. This was reported in the capital’s Ministry of Emergency Situations on Sunday, January 16.

Incident address: Shelepikhinskaya embankment, 34 building 1.

“There was a fire in the two-story stylobate part, attached to the 37-story residential building, in the restaurant,” they said. site departments.

It is reported that furniture burned on a total area of ​​about 50 square meters. m.

The fire was completely extinguished an hour after the call was received.

According to our information, a woman died as a result of the fire.

On January 4, an elderly man died in an apartment building in western Moscow as a result of a fire. An unextinguished cigarette may have been the cause of the fire. A neighbor in the apartment confirmed that the deceased man smoked.