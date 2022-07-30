Labor market | EK’s Häkämies knocks down Antti Rinte’s proposal: “The labor market model already existed and now it’s broken”

In an interview with HS, MP and former prime minister Antti Rinne proposed a mutual framework agreement between central labor market organizations as a solution to labor market problems. EK’s Jyri Häkämies states that there are problems, but they cannot be solved by going back to the old ways.

Business life CEO of the Confederation (EK). Jyri Häkämies and Member of Parliament, former Prime Minister and ay man Antti Rinne (sd) currently agree on at least something, and that is the problematic nature of the salary program in the municipal sector.

The salary program in the municipal sector will give employees in the municipal sector an increase of about five percent over the general salary increase line over five years. The program therefore took as a basis the line of the private sector, on top of which the increases will be made.

Rinne called the salary solution in the municipal sector “dangerous” and “exceptionally unsuccessful” in an interview with HS on Saturday. The fear is that the unions will constantly apply for higher increases than each other and the wage competition will start a reckless spiral.

Häkämies can agree with this opinion.

“I completely agree with Rinne about the effects of the solution in the municipal sector,” says Häkämies.

However, in Häkämie’s opinion, it is strange that Rinne, as a member of the governing party Sdp, criticizes the outcome, which the government contributed to.

“Of course, the conciliation board that made the decision had [hallituksen] background support for the proposal”, says Häkämies.

Its instead, Häkämies does not swallow Rinne’s proposal for framework agreements.

In the interview, Rinne proposes a framework agreement concluded by central labor market organizations, which agrees on the general development of wages, as a solution.

The proposal sounds a lot like a total income policy solution (tupo), which was applied in Finland for about forty years.

According to critics, the caps stiffened the labor market and did not take into account the differences between sectors, which is why they wanted to get rid of them. Since then, employers have flatly refused to make huts.

Häkämen’s think that the employers’ export-driven salary model, which has been implemented three times in recent years, would have been a good way forward.

The export-led salary model differs from the tupo in that in the export-led salary model, the export sectors define the salary ceiling, but not the floor. After that, the employer organizations use internal coordination to ensure that the ceiling is not exceeded.

“In Tupo, the salary level is fixed, and nothing else moves quickly. In the export-led model, the idea is to hit the ceiling, but it can be lowered if the industry requires it,” says Häkämies.

Häkämies emphasizes that it is an employer’s model, which is both criticized and understood by the wage earner.

“When Rinne called for a labor market model, we employers felt that one already existed and now it was broken. Now the head opening unions have to find a solution in order to avoid a wage hike,” says Häkämies.

“There is no going back to Tupo. The challenge of curbing the effects of the municipal solution and inflation is tough, but the ball is in the opener’s court and I trust that there will be creativity. This is the big question of the coming autumn, how to handle this situation.”