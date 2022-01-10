Take-Two, owner of Borderlands publisher 2K and Grand Theft Auto maker Rockstar, has announced it will acquire mobile games giant Zynga.

Best known for its ever-popular Farmville, Words with Friends and CSR Racing franchises, Zynga will now become part of the Take-Two empire.

The deal, at $ 9.86 per share, Zynga values ​​at around $ 12.7bn. In a press release on the acquisition, Take-Two said Zynga would continue as its own brand within the company.

Zynga’s other big success stories include Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Merge Dragons! and Zynga Poker.

Take-Two said it would now become “one of the largest publicly-traded interactive entertainment companies in the world” – and would leverage Zynga’s mobile experience to create mobile games based around its own IP.

As well as Borderlands and GTA, Take-Two also oversees NBA 2K, Red Dead Redemption, BioShock and Mafia.

“Combining Zynga’s expertise in mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two’s best-in-class capabilities and intellectual property will enable us to further advance our mission to connect the world through games while achieving significant growth and synergies together,” Zynga boss Frank Gibeau said.

As developer Simon Roth pointed out, the deal will also include all the Natural Motion animation technology, previously used to great effect in Rockstar games like GTA4 and Red Dead Redemption.

It also includes all the Natural Motion animation tech that’s been sat unused for over half a decade. Take Two (Rockstar) was our biggest license when I was there. https://t.co/xNwsTWT9p7 – Simon Roth (@SimoRoth) January 10, 2022