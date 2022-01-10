Home page politics

Lord Mayor of the University City of Tübingen: Boris Palmer. © Bernd Weißbrod / dpa

Exclude or not? For the first time, Tübingen’s Green Lord Mayor Boris Palmer is getting broader support from within its own ranks – including from former prominent Green politicians.

Tübingen – In the dispute about the threatened exclusion from the party, Tübingen’s green mayor Boris Palmer is now getting broader support from within its own ranks for the first time.

A group of supporters around the former State Secretary for Development Uschi Eid has been collecting signatures in the party since mid-December for the probably best-known German town hall chief to stay with the Greens. Around 500 members, mainly from the Baden-Württemberg state association, have signed the published appeal.

Among the signatories are former prominent Green politicians such as the former Bundestag Vice President Antje Vollmer. From the southwest, for example, Klaus-Peter Murawski, the long-time head of the State Chancellery of Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann, and ex-Environment Minister Franz Untersteller have signed.

The appeal complains, among other things, “that intellectual eccentrics have a hard time in our party and that characters are not seen as interesting enrichments”. Nonetheless, the supporters also considered “some of the statements made by Boris to be inappropriate, tasteless, insulting or disturbing”. An OB must exercise more restraint. “But these verbal lapses are not sufficient reasons for expulsion from the party.”

At the beginning of May, a party convention of the Greens in Baden-Württemberg decided to initiate party regulatory proceedings against Palmer, who was controversial because of his provocations. dpa