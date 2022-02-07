Take-Two published his financial report of the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, which shows growth in revenues, but not in profits (however high). Total revenue was $ 903 million, up 5% year-over-year. 61% of the total is made up of microtransactions, 88% of the total is made up of digital sales.

Microtransactions are driven by the NBA 2K series and GTA Online. Operating profit fell from $ 176 million to $ 154 million due to cost increases.

GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 continue to do great numbers, but other franchises have also done very well. For example, the NBA 2K series sold a total of 121 million units (as of December 31, 2021), which is 3 million more than the previous quarter.

Other notable figures are the 15 million units sold by Borderlands 3 (one million more from the previous quarter), which is confirmed to be the game of 2K Games, under the Take-Two label, which has sold faster than ever. The Borderlands series has sold 74 million units overall.

The Sid Meier’s Civilization franchise sold a total of 61 million units. 2 million more than in the previous quarter. The Bioshock series was also very good, with 1 million copies sold in the last quarter, reaching a total of 39 million.