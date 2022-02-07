In recent days Delia Duran is very close to Barùif the two had started badly now they seem to have gotten quite close.

Similarly, Miriana Trevisan and Manila Nazzaro advised the South American Panther not to fall into the same mistakes as Alex Belli.

Even Jessica Selassié does not look favorably on the relationship that has been created between the two, who among other things have also kissed, but the beautiful South American is convinced of the relationship that is being created.

I also came in here to get to know myself better. Barù is charming, a person with whom I like to be and laugh. We have some jokes together, she has a way of playing that I like. He spoke to me in Spanish and we played. You say we were flirting with him and me? What is the real problem? Can I be free to play? Then he is the one who started it.

Delia Duran then explained that she is totally free to do what she wants, especially since she is not even officially married to Alex Belli:

Can’t I speak to Barù? Can I be free to be with him? There’s nothing wrong with that and I don’t like being attacked for it. Jessica for example told me not to dance with Barù anymore, she is suffocating him and it is not beautiful. With Barù, do you say that it is a very erotic game? Oh well I’m like that. Should I put myself in a cage for Jessica? […] Then I’m free, I’m not officially married, I can do whatever I want in life remember.

In short, who will win between you and Jessica Selassié? We will see soon.