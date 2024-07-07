The return of Jorge Sanchez Mexican soccer has not been applauded by many because they consider that it left the opportunity to continue growing and learning from the style of the old continent, one of them is Carlos Reinoso who gave great performances to the now full-back Blue Cross.

The “Maetro” made it clear that Jorge Sánchez’s career in Europe was nothing more than a failure, since it did not have the continuity that was expected, but what has bothered the Chilean the most is that Sánchez has returned to Mexico to a “comfortable” place to continue his career, he even called him a failure.

“I don’t like comebacks, I don’t like failures, I don’t like failed people to a comfortable place“, commented the now analyst of Line 4 of TUDN. He assures that he, as an example, never returned to Chile, and that to date he still has not returned, having played

practically his entire career in Mexico with América and other clubs.

As if that were not enough, he assured that Jorge Sanchez He is lucky to have found a club in Mexico, “For me, this kid is even lucky, because Huescas is coming out, which for me is much better. I don’t like Mexican football to applaud failures, I don’t like that,”

sentenced Carlos Reinoso.

Jorge Sánchez made his debut with Santos Laguna in 2016, then moved to América in 2018 where he stayed until 2022, when he emigrated to Ajax in the Netherlands where he only stayed for one season, was sent to Porto in Portugal where he was “erased” and now he signed with Cruz Azul after a transfer of approximately 3.5 million euros.