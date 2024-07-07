Spike Chunsoft revealed the arrival in the West of Natsu-mon! 20th Century Summer Kidtitle developed by Toybox And Millennium KitchenThe title will be available exclusively in digital format on Nintendo Switch and PC starting next August 6th at the launch price of €39.99.

But that’s not all, the software house has in fact announced that A demo will be available on the eShop from July 30th of the title.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer and two special messages from the developers. Enjoy!

Natsu-mon! 20th Century Summer Kid – Trailer

Message from Kaz Ayabe

Message from Yasuhiro Wada

Source: Spike Chunsoft Street Gematsu