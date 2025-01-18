The calendar does not slow down and Barça will visit the fiefdom of one of the most difficult teams in the League: Getafe. Although the locals are at the bottom of the table, they are the third team that fits the least in the championship. They are one of those games that are a validation for the Blaugranas but that become the type of match that costs the team the most. Here my keys for this duel:

1. Who is left out?

Due to the extraordinary staging of the Cup against Betis in which Barça acted with Dani Olmo as a mobile spearhead, the big unknown for tonight is which of the offensive players (all of them in great shape) will be left out. of eleven. Given Lewandowski’s rest, it seems clear that the forward will be the number nine today. With Lamine Yamal and Pedri irreplaceable in each of their lines, one of the three from the starting eleven must fall from the Gavi-Olmo-Raphinha equation.

It is a decision that will not be easy and that will undoubtedly be influenced by the rival, as well as by the confrontation in the Champions League next Tuesday. Be that as it may, the match context that, until now, is costing the team the most is expected: a well-organized rival that completely gives up the initiative of the game.

2. High circulation and second line entries

Getafe is the team in the League that concedes the fewest shots (8.5 per game). Defensive organization is the great specialty of today’s adversary. They do it very well and permanently. That is why it will be more important than ever for Barça to be dynamic and play with just a few touches in the rival field.

Today it is more productive to be fast than to be precise, since the threat to Bordalás’ space is relative. We also have to put a lot of emphasis on the second line players coming from behind. The opponent defends the area very well and coming from behind is always much more difficult to control.

Tactical key of Getafe-Barça. A.D.

3. Passed balls

Getafe’s way of defending is to be very compressed in both vertical and horizontal distances. In fact, it is curious to detail that this is the team in the League that spends the most time in the rival third of the field, something that has been a habit since Bordalás has been the coach. A high presence in opposing territory that involves great pressure on the opponent’s passer of the ball and those nearby. That is precisely why the most unprotected areas are the remote ones.

One of the maneuvers that do the most damage to Getafe are the very past crosses. All rivals find goal situations or clear chances like this. The interiors go towards the middle and the sides close excessively. If Barça insists on balls passed to the far post or even longer, they will be able to finish with certainty.



Tactical key of Getafe-Barça. A.D.

4. The set piece

Getafe is the team that makes the most fouls in the championship. It is a block that uses this aspect not only to become strong for duels, but to stop the opponent’s attacks. If we add this factor to the fact that Barça is the team with the most possession in the League (67.2%), there will be many situations in which the Barça team will be able to use strategy.

There will be several corners, lateral fouls and even close direct fouls in the opposite field that Barça will have tonight. Of course, to benefit from this it will be necessary for the Barça team to give this aspect the importance it deserves today and for the pitchers to be sharp.

5. Luis Milla, Arambarri and Coba

Of the Getafe squad, it is worth highlighting three proper names. The first, that of the best footballer on the team qualitatively speaking: Luis Milla. The midfielder is a very complete footballer who combines passing reliability with great defensive display. He is a pure pivot, a specialist. And that is precisely why it is almost irreplaceable in Bordalás’ plans. With a total of 1,695 minutes in the League out of a possible 1,710, he is the most used outfield player.

It is also worth highlighting the harmony with the goal that the team’s other pivot is having: Maura Arambarri. Despite being a midfielder, he is by far Geta’s top scorer. He has four goals in the championship. And finally, we must mention Coba. He is a powerful wing player who has just scored a goal and an assist in the last League game against Las Palmas.