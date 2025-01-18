It was already approaching midnight when Nuri Sahin adopted a fatalistic tone. Sahin was asked in the black-washed press room of the Frankfurt Arena what Borussia Dortmund’s ongoing malaise with the third defeat in a week at Eintracht Frankfurt (0-2) was actually doing to him. “My personal well-being is secondary. I’m trying to stay clear and turn the situation around,” Sahin said in a calm voice: “An endgame? I know how business works. The truth is on the pitch. Until the last day that I am coach of Borussia Dortmund, I will try to move forward and turn things around.”