ININ Games has unveiled the release date of TAITO Milestones 2, new collection of classic titles from the company. The collection will be available worldwide starting from August 31st exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Starting today we can pre-order the physical edition of the game at the introductory price of €39.99.

The company has announced the ten titles that will be part of this second collection, here is the list:

The New Zealand Story (1988)

(1988) Kiki Kaikai (1986)

(1986) Darius II (3 Screen Arcade Version) (1989)

(1989) Gun Frontier (1990)

(1990) Ben Bero Well (1984)

(1984) The Legend of Kage (1985)

(1985) Liquid Kids (Mizubaku Adventure) (1990)

(1990) Solitary Fighter (1991)

(1991) Dinorex (1992)

(1992) Metal Black (1991)

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to TAITO Milestones 2wishing you a good vision as always!

Source: ININ Games