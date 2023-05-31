There are still a few weeks left for the launch of Final Fantasy 16 exclusively on PS5 and to kill time Irini Tsanakaalso known on social media as grayoranges, offers us a success fran cosplayone of the main characters of Final Fantasy 12.

Fran is a Viera, a race of humanoid beings with physical traits similar to rabbits that populate the world of Final Fantasy 12. She left her homeland to explore the world, later becoming the companion of the pirate Balthier and the mechanics of their ship, with which they travel all over Ivalice to get their hands on lavish loot. She has a very calm and pragmatic character and in general she is a woman of few words, but nevertheless she has become one of the most famous characters in the Square Enix series.

It is really difficult to criticize the cosplay made by Irini Tsanaka which is really well made. In particular, as you can see in the images below, Fran’s iconic costume, a sort of very revealing metal armor, has been recreated to perfection, as well as the long white hair and rabbit-like features characteristic of this character.

