The ministry said the “Shandong”, which entered service in 2019, sailed north through the strait near midday on Saturday and stuck to the Chinese side of the median line, which is an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

The ministry added in a brief statement that the Taiwanese military closely monitored the Chinese ships and “responded appropriately.”

China’s Defense Ministry did not respond to calls seeking comment, and China’s armed forces did not mention the sailing operation on its official social media channels.

Shandong took part in Chinese military exercises around Taiwan last month and operated in the western Pacific.

In March last year, Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait hours before talks between the Chinese and US presidents.

China continues military activities on a limited scale around Taiwan after it formally concluded its war games last month.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry also said today that 8 Chinese fighter planes crossed the middle line of the strait in the past 24 hours, something that Chinese warplanes have been doing regularly since the war games last August.