The Champions League finals are the best matches there are every season at the club level, and on the occasion of the next final that will be played on June 10 between Manchester City and Inter, today from 90min we bring you the 5 finals of the Champions League where the most goals have been scored (not counting penalty shootouts):
It will be remembered as one of the most epic matches in Champions League history. Liverpool with a young Xabi Alonso at the helm turned a 3-0 lead at halftime. The match ended 3-3 on the scoreboard and was decided on penalties with victory for the English.
The wizard Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid led by Cristiano Ronaldo left us one of the best games of the last decade with two goals from the best player in the history of the Champions League. The final result was 4-1.
Real Madrid managed to win their long-awaited ”Décima” against their eternal rival in an epic match with a goal by Sergio Ramos in the 93rd minute. The match went into extra time and the final goals from Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo from 11 meters.
Fabio Capello’s Milan gave a master class against Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona. Athens witnessed one of the most epic matches in the history of the Champions League. Maldini ended up lifting the orejona after winning 4-0.
There are more matches that have gone 3-1 in recent years, such as Barcelona vs. Juventus or Barcelona vs. Manchester United, but from 90min we are left with this final because of the spectacularity it had. Gareth Bale came off the bench and settled the final with a spectacular Chilean kick that will remain forever and a goal with a shot from 35 meters.
|
Edition
|
Result
|
number of goals
|
istanbul 2005
|
Liverpool 3-3 Milan
|
6
|
cardiff 2017
|
Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus
|
5
|
Lisbon 2014
|
Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid
|
5
|
Athens1994
|
Milan 4-0 FC Barcelona
|
4
|
Kyiv 2018
|
Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
|
4
