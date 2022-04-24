Dhe Corona is changing the world of work is becoming more and more tangible. Let’s take the travel industry, which is said to have suffered a little under the lockdown. Now that flying and hotel stays are possible again, she pounces on her long-missed clientele with a focus on customers. Lufthansa, for example, has never sent us as many emails as it did at Easter. Long waiting times are to be expected, which is why it is better to arrive at the airport three than two hours before departure. According to the idea of ​​supply and demand, one answer might have been enough staff, but such a queue through the terminal also has its appeal. The reminder was right. Completely surprising for the handlers Fraport or Wisag, passengers bring luggage with them. And have to go through a security check. Incidentally, there is a new scanner in Frankfurt where you can leave everything in your travel bag. That gives hope. After only a few years of testing, there may be a second one. Seems to be working really well.

* * *

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

What can not be said of the material of the Bundeswehr. April 1 is over, a quote from this week’s FAZ is worthwhile: “Of the approximately 350 Puma tanks, only a few meet the combat requirements of NATO. A year ago, with great effort, it was possible to set up ten combat-ready ones. More than a decade after its introduction to the army.” Although we have served and been educated in Fuchs und Luchs, we are not specialists, but a tank that is not combat-ready seems suboptimal to us. A helmet for those who think evil of it. Fortunately, there were and are now experts in power who will solve this.

* * *

When they are done repairing the military, we recommend further use in a new traffic light coalition in Frankfurt am Main. The streets swept empty during the Easter holidays clearly show how successfully the city administration strives for good traffic flow and low pollutant emissions. However you drive, slow, fast, reasonable, the next traffic light is always red. Which of course is coincidence. Or inability? Isn’t that just gossip? The Greens could make waves here.