Yes, there is a trial for the mayor. After changes in permanent commissions of the State Congress, a closed-door session and rumors of excessive privacy on the subject, the opinion that begins the process to carry out the impeachment trial for Jesús Estrada Ferreiro was approved.

32 votes in favor and 7 against are the ones that will lead, according to the law, to the next step in the process, which is to notify the municipal president, as well as the Judiciary and the Executive, wait a week for Estrada Ferreiro’s response with his defense and During the month of May, the Investigative Commission of the Congress will unburden its legal arguments to resolve whether this public servant, who has made fun of the culichis on multiple occasions, is dismissed or not from his position.

The opinion that contains the deliberation process to impeach the municipal president of Culiacán contains as support the thousands of citizen signatures for this to proceed, in addition to the complaints filed by widows of police officers who resorted to this legal tool for not receiving the support of the City Council of Culiacán and comply with what the law establishes.

The hermetic and untimely way in which this vote was carried out leaves us with many doubts, what or who will the deputies fear? No cell phones, no comments, no positions. Under the “reserved character” attributed to this process by article 16 of the Law of Responsibilities of Public Servants of the State of Sinaloa, they are justified in not sharing information with citizens and the media about the case. Do they actually do it so as not to hinder the process or do they protect or hide something else?

Let them not forget that what they have just voted for is the result of the desperation, courage and demand of the citizens. It is our people, who are in a vulnerable situation and who were not listened to by whoever is in charge of this city; They are the groups that on several occasions demonstrated peacefully to demand respect for their rights and received no response.

If the removal of immunity from the mayor proceeds, the scenario is that new elections would have to be held and Morena would lose one of her most important political assets in the State, even with what this entails, it seems that the deputies of the majority parliamentary group and on instructions from the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, are clear that the political trial must take its course until the last moment. Is the governor so confident that any morenista he sends to the election will win again, after Estrada’s lousy job? Or, will he use the same people from June 6 as “electoral operators”?

What is happening is an example for our representatives to change their way of thinking and acting in front of the citizens. The parliamentary opposition group in congress has not accompanied the citizens as they should, nor have they been the most critical of the mayor, who gives plenty of reasons to refer to his work and behavior in the face of Culiacan residents and in the highest tribune of the legislative power. in the state. His own party colleagues, deputies and deputies from Morena are the ones who have most reprimanded the work of the most misogynistic and disrespectful mayor in the history of Culiacán.

Meanwhile, Estrada Ferreiro continues to think that no one can touch him, that he can say what he wants and do what he wants with the municipality; but here is the organized citizenry that can make things happen, that the law is respected and that their rights are fulfilled.

