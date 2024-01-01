His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Saeed Al Nahyan, accept condolences from sheikhs, senior officials and citizens on the death of the late Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in The funeral hall in Al Bateen area in Abu Dhabi.

The mourners expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and children of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to cover her with His vast mercy, to dwell her in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.



The funeral council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Special Duties Sector at the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, Sheikh Dhiyab bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chief of the Crown Prince’s Court. The era of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.