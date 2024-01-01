He broke his silence. Slavic Yidda He spoke again about the rumors of infidelity that have been circulating on the part of his ex-partner, Julián Zucchi. Let us remember that both separated months ago in a friendly manner; However, the content that Eslava created has generated concern among his followers. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Yiddá Eslava say about Julián Zucchi?

Through your profile Instagram official, Yiddá specified that after his separation from Zucchi, all the content he makes is related to Julián. However, he pointed out that it should not be like that, since it has been difficult for her to break her relationship so that her followers continue linking her with him.

“I wanted to explain something quickly. I made a video that sums up a lot this year. But there are people who have already begun to associate him with Juli. The truth is, I must say something from the bottom of my heart. The change that I have made has not been because of another person and if we do not understand that, we will not be able to move forward,” he said at the beginning. And he continued: “A separation is complicated in itself. But if I want to make a video about exes, I think twice because people are going to talk.”

Why did the rumor of Julián Zucchi's infidelity to Yiddá Eslava start?

December 30th, Yidda He published a message saying goodbye to 2023. In the text, he assured that “the truth comes to light” and later, he posted a video that talks about infidelity by a person with narcissistic traits.

“No year will be new if you are the same. Maybe you need to read this. Ending the year it is important to free yourself, especially, of secrets and lies that you have kept. Remember, this year don't expect people to be grateful. (…). It's not going to happen. The nice thing is that the truth always comes out, sooner or later,” she said.