His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Board of Directors of MGX, chaired the second meeting of the Board today, Monday.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the importance of MGX’s role in adopting advanced technology techniques, enhancing innovation, and benefiting from the potential it provides in developing areas of work and life, which contributes to improving the lives of people and nations and building a prosperous future.

The meeting reviewed the topics on the agenda, and during it the Board of Directors approved a number of strategic initiatives, and also approved a number of investments within the company’s plans and its mission to build a portfolio focused on investing in digital infrastructure, advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

Ahmed Yahya Al Idrissi, CEO of the company, said: “In implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, MGX has begun its practical steps to become a leading investor in the sectors of technological innovation and advanced technologies in partnership with technology companies and global leaders, to achieve new technological breakthroughs and innovations.”

MGX, a technology investment company, aims to enable, develop and employ pioneering technology to improve the lives of current and future generations.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, and the Board members: His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Mr. Peng Xiao, Mr. Martin Edelman, and Mr. Ahmed Yahya Al Idrissi.

The Abu Dhabi Council for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology announced the establishment of MGX last March through a partnership between Mubadala Investment Company and G42.

The Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, which was established in January of this year and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, is working to develop and implement policies and strategies related to artificial intelligence and advanced technology technologies, investments and research in Abu Dhabi, and to develop financing, investment and research plans and programmes with local and international partners to enhance the emirate’s position in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced technology.