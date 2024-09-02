Sinner Paul streaming, time and live TV: where to watch the round of 16 of the US Open

Jannik Sinner reaches the round of 16 and faces today, in the Italian night between Monday and Tuesday, the American Tommy Paul, n. 14 in the world and fresh from the victory in four sets against the Canadian Gabriel Diallo. In the third round the Italian easily beat O’Connell. The balance in the previous matches between Sinner and Paul is 2-1 for the Italian. But where to watch Sinner Paul live on TV and in streaming and at what time? Here is all the information.

On TV and time

The appointment with the round of 16 of the 2024 US Open for Sinner is on the night between 2 and 3 September 2024, around 2.30-3 am Italian time. Fans will therefore have to plan to stay up late. The match will be played on the Arthur Ashe court (second challenge scheduled after the women’s match between Swiatek and Samsonova). It will be possible to follow Sinner Paul live on TV on Supertennis (channel 64 of digital terrestrial), but also on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Tennis.

Sinner Paul live streaming