His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, expressed his pride in the selection of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Advisor and Chairman of G42, in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the field of artificial intelligence last year.

His Highness also noted the selection of Faisal Al Bannai among the officials of the world’s leading companies in the same field.

His Highness said via the “X” platform: “In a changing world, where technologies and technology are shaping the future global economy, and at the heart of these technologies is artificial intelligence technology.” His Highness added: “Time magazine issued its annual list of the 100 most important figures in this field, and among the list of those shaping the future of this technology globally, The Shapers. We see the name of my brother Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who leads several institutions, companies, partnerships and global programs to contribute to shaping the future of this sector locally and globally, and thus contribute to determining the shape of the future economy of the world.” His Highness continued: “The list also includes a member of the national team in this sector, Faisal Al Bannai, among the officials of the world’s leading companies in this field. The nation is proud of you and bets on what you have bet on, and the future is built with you and with you, and the future of our generations with you will be more beautiful, God willing.” Time magazine issued its annual list of the 100 most influential people for 2024, the day before yesterday, with the aim of shedding light on the change makers of the past year, and includes dozens of influencers in various fields.

