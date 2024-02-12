Banorte, one of the most important banks in all of Mexico, announced that there will be some changes in their operations in clients who have a balance greater than 10 thousand pesos.

In this sense, the Banorte bank It began on January 27, 2024 with the renewal of its ATMswhose objective is the promotion of a “more personalized, simple and fast experience.”

It is in this way that, as part of the changes that the Banorte bank is making in its ATMs, the clients of the financial institution will be able to access a new menu in its more than 10 thousand ATMs that are located throughout the territory. Mexican national.

For its part, Another of the modifications made by the Banorte bank in its ATMs is the way of viewing the balance of your accounts, since if the amount is greater than 10 thousand pesos, it will not be shown directly on the final screen , so the person can choose whether to reveal it or keep it hidden, all with a button.

Banorte announces changes for clients with a balance greater than $10,000: ATMs with promotions and more / Photo: Freepik

Meanwhile, another of the changes that Banorte bank made in its ATMs is the incorporation of the “See promotions” function, where account holders can access offers and promotions adapted to their needs.

In addition to this, the display of the amounts of the last two cash withdrawals carried out by the user has been included, as well as an informative GIF that gives tips on using the code reader when making a withdrawal without the bank card.

Exclusive Banorte promotion for Valentine's Day

According to what is publicly known in the official social media accounts of the Banorte bank, the banking institution offers a 10% discount plus a 15% discount coupon on flowers and plants when paying with Banorte credit cards.

It should be noted that the promotion with Banorte bank cards only applies to the purchase of flowers and plants on the “enviaflores.com” website, and is valid from February 1 to 13, 2024.

Banorte announces changes for clients with a balance greater than $10,000: ATMs with promotions and more / Photo: Cuartoscuro

“Tell that person how much you love them with a detail from @HolaEnviaFlores. Pay with your Banorte Cards and get a 10% discount + a 15% discount coupon on flowers and plants,” it is detailed in the official account of the social network X of the financial institution.