With a new class demo, Tadej Pogacar At the age of 24, he reaped his eleventh victory this season by winning alone in the prestigious Amstel Gold Racethis Sunday in Valkenburg, in the south of the Netherlands.

The Slovenian, who contested his first race since his victory in the Tour of Flanders at the beginning of April, surpassed his last two breakaway partners, the Irish Bin healy and the british tom pidcockwhom he left behind on the Keutenberg climb with 29 kilometers to go.

The double winner of the Tour de France (2020 and 2021) got rid of all his rivals in three stages: first with an attack 80 km from Valkenburg (the test has 253.6 km of travel) that caused the implosion of the peloton, staying the polish no longer options Michal Kwiatkowski and the French Benoît Cosnefroy, first and second in the previous edition.

After a group of a dozen riders remained in the lead, Pogacar made another attack with 36km to go on the Eyserbosweg, to which only Pidcock and Healy could respond.

These two cyclists did not finally hold up to the attack on the Keutenberg either and Pogacar arrived at the finish line with more than half a minute ahead of the Irishman and just over two minutes over Pidcock. the danish Andreas Korn and Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko, who were very close to surpassing Pidcock, completed the Top-5.

At the age of 24, Pogacar was competing for the second time in the only Dutch classic on the calendar. On the first occasion, in 2019, he ended up abandoning what was his debut in the professional peloton.

“I didn’t expect the break to take place so soon. For several kilometers I rolled with a flat tire and I doubted if I could reach the finish line alone, but in the end I pushed to the maximum and got it”, declared Pogacar, who drank on the podium the traditional sip of the beer that sponsors the race while being cheered by the public.

Neither that puncture nor the change of bike before tackling the final stretch of the route stopped a Pogacar who once again showed that he is one of the best cyclists in the current peloton… if not the best.

