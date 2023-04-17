“Succession 4”, chapter 4 LIVE and ONLINE will premiere on HBO Max. The series created by Jesse Armstrong and starring Jeremy Strong (Kendall), Brian Cox (Logan), Sarah Snook (Shiv) and Kieran Culkin (Roman) is at its best after its brilliant third episode, which reached perfect 10/10 rating on IMDb. If you don’t want to miss the continuation of this story that will come to an end mur soon—and cataloged by many as the “Game of thrones” of the 21st century— check out this complete guide to know where and when to see it.

When does “Succession 4” episode 4 premiere?

Chapter 4 of the fourth and final season of “Succession” It will premiere on Sunday, April 16. After the unexpected death of Logan Roy, now Kendall, Shiv and Roman must do everything in their power to complete the purchase of Waystar Royco. Will they be able to do it now that his father has passed away?

“Succession”, season 4: time in Peru

The episodes of the fourth season of “Succession” premiere every Sunday at 8.00 pm in Peru. All the chapters are broadcast through the HBO channel and can also be seen at the same time from the HBO Max streaming platform.

“Succession 4”: schedules by country

“Succession” It opens in each country at a different time. Here below we leave you all the details:

Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica: 7.00 pm

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 8:00 pm

Chile, Venezuela, Paraguay, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 10.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (Monday)

The fourth season of “Succession” is also the last batch of episodes for the entire show. Photo: HBO Max

Where to see “Succession”, season 4?

Season 4 of “Succession” can be seen by television signal on the HBO channel. In the same way, it can be enjoyed online with a subscription to the HBO Max streaming platform, where the episodes are also uploaded.

How much does HBO Max cost in Peru?

The most basic subscription for HBO Max in Peru is priced at S/ 29.90 (about $8). With this plan, you can enjoy the catalog on up to three devices simultaneously.

