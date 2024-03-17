Russian travel blogger Sasha Konovalova visited Thailand and talked about local food, which, according to her, tourists cannot lose weight from. She shared her story on her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication noted that, for example, fruit necks, which cost less than a hundred rubles in Thailand, actually mostly consist of ice and sugar syrup. According to her, sugar is very popular in this Asian country.

“Thais have a big sweet tooth. That's why you can find sugar even where you don't expect it. In “natural” yogurt, milk, even your favorite Pad Thai. Even when cutting fruit, Thais often include a packet of sugar. He really is everywhere!” – Konovalova described Thai food with these phrases.

The Russian woman added that locals are accustomed to adding monosodium glutamate to all dishes, which enhances their already salty taste. “And this means that a person drinks more with food (and usually not water, but shakes, juices, beer, and so on). This causes swelling. That’s why “swollen” tourists are so common in Thailand,” she explained.

In addition, the traveler complained that Thais use a large amount of oil in cooking. She also emphasized that, despite all this, it is possible to eat healthy in Thailand, but it will be “expensive and energy-consuming.”

“You will have to look for the “right” products. Perhaps even order it somewhere. And to eat a varied diet, you need to make even more effort,” she explained.

