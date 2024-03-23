Amazon has prepared an incredible offer that you cannot miss. This is the Doogee U10 tablet that offers a solid internal configuration with 9 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and is now available for only $1,775.

The Doogee U10 stands out with a screen generous 10.1 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 1280×800 HD+ resolution, promising an immersive visual experience for the consumption of online multimedia content, whether watching movies, series or browsing the Internet.

In terms of performance, the Doogee U10 does not disappoint. It is driven by a Quad-Core Arm Cortex-A53 processor which ensures smooth performance to run a wide range of applications. His 9GB RAM (composed of 4GB physical and 5GB virtual) and its generous 128GB internal storage provide the support needed to store a large number of photos, videos and other important files.

The battery of the Doogee U10 is another highlight, with a capacity of 5,060 mAh that promises enough autonomy for hours of continuous use.

In addition to its internal power, the Doogee U10 also has decent photography capabilities. Equipped with a 5MP front camera and a 8MP main cameraoffers the possibility of making clear video calls and capturing important moments with acceptable quality.

In terms of connectivity, the Doogee U10 is equipped with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, which guarantees faster and more efficient connections. With all these features at such an attractive price, the Doogee U10 tablet offer on Amazon is hard to ignore.