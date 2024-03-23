A historic fight gained new tones with episodes that occurred in recent weeks: the dispute between the United Kingdom and Argentina over the Falkland Islands.

It all started in February, when the British Foreign Minister, former Prime Minister David Cameron, visited the archipelago.

In Argentina, where both the left and the right claim sovereignty over the Falklands, the trip did not go well: days later, the chancellor of the Javier Milei government, Diana Mondino, met with Cameron, during the meeting of the countries' foreign ministers. of the G20 in Rio de Janeiro.

In a statement, the Argentine ministry stated that Mondino “expressed dissatisfaction with his statements [de Cameron] and his visit to the Falkland Islands, after which he reaffirmed the sovereign rights of the Argentine Republic in the issue of the Falkland Islands and reiterated his country's willingness to resolve the dispute in accordance with the mandate of the international community.”

Also in a statement, the British Foreign Ministry countered, pointing out that at this meeting Cameron “reiterated the United Kingdom's continued support for the right to self-determination of the inhabitants of the Falkland Islands”. “However, [os

dois ministros] noted that this would not prevent cooperation in areas that would be mutually beneficial”, he pointed out.

The South American archipelago, over which the United Kingdom has sovereignty, led to a war between the two countries in 1982.

In a referendum held in 2013 with inhabitants of the Falklands, 99.8% of the archipelago's residents said they preferred it to maintain its status as a British overseas territory.

Megaport

Other ingredients besides Cameron's visit motivate Argentina's growing dissatisfaction. At the beginning of March, the Northern Irish company Harland & Wolff announced that it had won the tender to build a new port in the Falklands, in a contract valued at between 100 and 120 million pounds (between R$630 and 755 million).

Argentina criticizes the project, which will be a strong competitor to the Argentine port of Ushuaia, located in the province of Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica and the South Atlantic Islands.

Buenos Aires was also disturbed by the recent expansion, by 166 thousand square kilometers, of the prohibited fishing zones around the South Georgia and South Sandwich islands, also located in the South Atlantic.

According to the newspaper Clarinthe two subjects and Cameron's recent visit to the Falklands were the topics of a meeting on the 11th between the UK ambassador to Argentina, Kirsty Hayes, the Argentine vice-chancellor, Leopoldo Sahores, the secretary of the Falklands Area, Paola Di Chiaro, and the Undersecretary of Foreign Policy under the Milei administration, Marcia Levaggi.

To complicate the situation, four days later, Andrés Dachary, secretary of Falklands, Antarctica, South Atlantic Islands and International Affairs for the province of Tierra del Fuego, announced that the local government would notify Harland & Wolff “of its intention to illegally advance in construction of a new port in our province without authorization.”

However, the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that such notification could only be sent by the national government.

In order not to generate unpleasantness with the United Kingdom and deter possible investments, the Milei government has adopted a less aggressive stance than previous administrations in claiming the Malvinas, which has generated dissatisfaction in some sectors.

The government of Tierra del Fuego, in opposition to Milei, accused the new Argentine ambassador to the United Nations, Ricardo Lagorio, of not putting the dispute with the United Kingdom over the Falklands on his agenda.

Furthermore, the president received criticism for his decision to cancel the traditional parade of veterans of the 1982 war, always held on April 2, with the alleged reason to save resources.

Although there is no chance of an armed conflict like that of 42 years ago, the archipelago continues to be a source of discomfort in relations between Argentines and the British, with no definitive appeasement on the horizon.