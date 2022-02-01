Nobody likes cheaters, especially when it comes to professional competitions. RiotGamesauthors of League of Legends and Valoranthave been very strict when it comes to breaking the rules, so today they decided to disqualify a professional team from eSports for not respecting the official guidelines of a tournament of Valorant.

We are talking about T1A team of eSports recognized worldwide, who were recently disqualified from a tournament of Valorant for breaking the rules. The news was shared by RiotGames through official networks.

VCT Challengers Competitive Ruling: T1 pic.twitter.com/GTkHsSTB4I – VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) January 30, 2022

What exactly did the people of T1? It just so happens that they broke a rule that prohibits team coaches from talking to players during games, unless a technical break has been requested. This happened during his game against SSTand after an official investigation, riot decided to disqualify them from VCT Open Qualifier One.

Via: Twitter