Stopping arms supplies to Ukraine will not help end the conflict on its territory. This was announced by the head of the British Foreign Ministry, James Cleverley, on October 1.

“Now I am more confident than ever that they will not stop fighting until they take back their country. “All those lazy voices who say that if the UK or the West stopped arming Ukraine the war would be over are talking nonsense,” he said at an Onward think tank event in Manchester.

Cleverley promised that Britain would support Ukraine until it “returns its territories.”

“Our position is determined by the position of Ukraine. I don’t think we have the right to start dictating to other countries how much of their territory they should give up,” he said.

Earlier, on September 30, the US House of Representatives approved a government funding project for 45 days proposed by the Republican Party. The project does not contain any financial assistance to Ukraine.

On September 27, Politico reported that Western countries are showing signs of running out of weapons to transfer to Kyiv and are increasingly tired of the Ukrainian conflict.

Also on this day, columnist Tom Mockaitis, in an article for The Hill, pointed out that more and more donors to Ukraine are expressing fatigue from the conflict and more and more people are opposed to supporting Kyiv.

On August 17, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov pointed out that the United States was tired of pouring colossal amounts of funds into the Kiev regime and predicted an end to Washington’s support for Ukrainian radicals. He added that “not a single normal person” would ever believe that Washington intends to provide assistance to Kyiv for another 10 years.

Prior to this, on August 9, a study was published in the United States, according to the results of which more than half of United States citizens oppose additional government assistance to Ukraine. Also, 51% of Americans said that Washington has already done enough for Kyiv.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.