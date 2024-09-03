Ciudad Juarez.- Patients of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) complained about the slowness of the service at the hospital, located on Adolfo López Mateos Avenue and the Pronaf ring road.

There were around 50 people who stood in a long line to get a medical appointment for up to 40 minutes.

Users of this service commented that they were informed that the system had collapsed; however, hospital staff said that the system was only slow and that it was present nationwide, but that care continues.

Juan Pérez, who went to request an appointment with the orthopedist, had to wait more than 40 minutes without getting any results.

The patient decided to come back another day, but said he would have problems coming back another time because his home is located in the south of the city. “They told me that the system was down because of the weather, but it also happened to me a few months ago and it wasn’t like that. I’m going to have to come back another day because I’ve been here for too long,” said the interviewee.

Margarita Martínez, another patient who came to request an appointment, said that she had already noticed that the service was slow since last week, so she also decided to leave that day and return yesterday. “I didn’t want to wait last week because my foot hurts, I have a walking stick, and today when I came back it was worse, the system is slower, that’s what they told us, but they will attend to us, we just have to wait longer than usual,” she explained.

Consultations and procedures were carried out as normal yesterday at the hospital.

Staff working at the medical unit said unofficially that the failures began last week, but yesterday was the worst day.

To obtain the official version, the hospital administrator was contacted in person and by telephone, but no response had been received by the time this edition went to press.

