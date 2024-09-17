The Argentine Martin Demichelis He achieved his first victory as helmsman of Stripedafter beating 0-2 Saints Laguna in it TSM Coronathanks to the goals of the Mexican-American Brandon Vazquez and the Argentine German Berteramewhich catapulted them to fourth place in the standings with 16 points, in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
The next test in Monterrey will be Braves of Juarezin it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumthis Wednesday, September 18. The border team comes from adding its first victory in the semester by defeating Mazatlan by the minimum of Haret Ortegaalthough it remains in the penultimate position with just four points.
Facing the Warriors of the Shire, The Gang did not have Gerardo Arteaga and Jordi Cortizohowever, according to several media outlets, both are expected to reappear against Ciudad Juárez. The left back was absent last week due to a dengue bite, but he has already trained alongside the rest, while the right winger is accelerating his return after being injured in the match against Toluca.
Another one that was mentioned could reappear against Saints Laguna over the past week it was Eric Aguirrehowever, in the end he was not even present on the bench, after missing training due to muscle problems in his right thigh. Likewise, it has not been mentioned whether the right-back could play this Wednesday, so it will be a last-minute decision.
Now on the subject of those suspended, Striped He has no problem, since against the Warriors they only saw the yellow card Fidel Ambriz and the Argentine Jorge Rodriguezwhile the Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada he is barely three.
