Jordi Cortizo (muscle injury) and Gerardo Arteaga (dengue) will be available this Wednesday for Martín Demichelis.

‘Micho’ will be able to have a full squad available against Juárez.

There is a double shift at the Steel Giant. pic.twitter.com/sq9GlqS4nR

— Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) September 15, 2024