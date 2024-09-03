China | A school bus crashed into people in front of the school – 11 dead

China|A bus crashed into people standing in front of a middle school on Tuesday morning in China.

School bus lunged at people in front of a middle school in China on Tuesday morning. At least 11 people died in the accident, including five students.

The news agencies AFP and Xinhua.

The accident happened in the city of Tai’a in Shandong province at seven in the morning when the bus hit people standing on the side of the road, Xinhua reports.

“Yet [onnettomuudessa] 11 people have died, six of whom were parents and five were students,” China’s state television company CCTV says, according to AFP.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.