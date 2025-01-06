The syrian security forces of the new interim Government concluded this Monday their campaign that began four days ago to capprehend members of the old regime of the ousted president Bashar al Assad in the city of Homsin central Syria, the official Syrian news agency reported FURY.

According to the media, the Public Security Administration ended “the campaign to comb the neighborhoods of Homs after achieving the goals of this operation,” which also focused on dismantling “several weapons warehouses.” Also arrested were “a number of criminals who harmed the Syrian people throughout thirteen years (of war in Syria) and did not hand over their weapons to the reconciliation centers,” he indicated FURYwhich did not offer details about the number of those arrested during this operation that began on January 2.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported this Monday that at least 650 people have been arrested in recent days of operation and that some 150 are still arrested, while denouncing that some of them were “mistreated and tortured”among them officers and agents of the former Al Assad regime. According to the local agency, the detainees were transferred to the competent authorities to prove the crimes they committed during the war that began in 2011, while they also freed an unknown number of people.

After ending the campaign, Syrian forces will withdraw from Homs, while the rebel coalition of the Military Operations Command called on Homs residents to notify authorities in case “excesses” occur on the part of its members, such as attacks or expropriations.

The operation concluded on the same day that the forces began a new “massive arrest campaign” in the Mediterranean province of Latakiareported the Observatory, based in the United Kingdom and with a wide network of collaborators on the ground.





The new Syrian authorities have opened in recent weeks “reconciliation centers” in several governorates of the countryto receive and reconcile the situation of soldiers or members of security organizations of the old regime, although they insisted that they will not pardon those people whose hands “are stained with the blood of the Syrians.”