Red Bull already shared a small teaser of the RB20, Alpine showed that there is some pink on the car again, other brands only show a dark picture with the release date. And McLaren, they announce their F1 car for 2024 in perhaps the best way. The British supercar brand doesn't need an awkward, hours-long presentation: McLaren just throws the photos of the MCL38 online.

As in recent years, the McLaren proudly wears the papaya orange. The color alternates with black elements. So last year's blue has disappeared. In addition, the racing numbers have a chrome look, a nod to the years when the team was still called McLaren-Mercedes. Perhaps drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri can revive those times with the McLaren MCL38.

Why is the 2024 McLaren F1 car called MCL38?

After the MP4 line, McLaren started using the letters 'MCL' for the names of F1 cars in 2017. The count continued where MP431 stopped. Because 2021 was a gap year, the successor to the MCL35 was called the MCL35M. Last year the racing team celebrated its 60th anniversary, so the F1 car was called MCL60. Now the MCL37 is skipped and we end up at MCL38. So, you know that again.