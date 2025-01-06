Their Majesties of the East also remembered to leave their gift on the European floor, with a green-tinged Three Kings Day in the main squares of the Old Continent. The EuroStoxx 50 I scored yesterday a rebound of 2.36%, in its best session since November 2022.

“From an operational point of view, I continue to insist that there is no reason to reduce exposure to the European stock market as long as the continent’s main markets maintain their key supports. To simplify monitoring, I recommend paying special attention to the support offered by the EuroStoxx 50 in its traditional version, located at 4,688 points, corresponding to the November lows,” explains Joan Cabrero, technical advisor at Ecotrader.

Thus, the companies that rose the most in yesterday’s session within the pan-European index were technology companies: ASML, Infineon Technologies and Scheider Electric.

The Ibex 35 recorded an increase of 1.34%. In the Spanish stock market, banking entities were the most successful, with a rise of 2.30% in the Ibex Banks, which is the highest increase in a month. Banco Sabadell and BBVA were in the lead, with revaluations of 4.6% for the Catalan company and 4.1% for the firm chaired by Carlos Torres. These two were followed by Banco Santander and CaixaBank, with increases of 3.4% and 2.3%. At the bottom of the table, however, were the energy and utilities companies, with Solaria, Endesa, Acciona Energía and Naturgy in the red lanterns.

The good pace of the entities was not exclusive to this country, since the European banking sector that includes the Stoxx 600 ended the day with a rise of 1.22%which was also the highest in a month. After Sabadell and BBVA, which were also the most bullish in this index, the Austrian bank Raiffeisen Bank, the French Société Générale and the Italian Unicredit completed the top 5 of the Stoxx 600 Banks.

The banking sector has not started particularly well in 2025, since the path of lower rates, and what it means for its margins, is the one that predominates in the markets. However, Lisa Cook, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, on Monday joined the voices that predict that the US central bank may proceed with more caution in its rate cut policy due to the strength of the labor market. and the recent variation in inflation data. A roadmap that encourages bank quotes.

In the rest of Europe, Wall Street also recorded increases of more than 1% at the European close, but the Asian indices did not experience this bullish trend, and ended with losses on Monday. Investors are awaiting the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president and how this translates into an escalation of risk due to imminent trade tensions between China and the US.