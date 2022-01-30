This ISIS leader calls himself “Abu Obeida”, and surrendered to the Syrian Democratic Forces along with 20 of his followers.

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, told Sky News Arabia: The surrender of this ISIS leader along with a group of his followers, turns the page on the disobedience carried out by ISIS prisoners and ends their attempt to control the prison and then the collective escape.

However, Abdul Rahman warned: “But noting that the danger still exists, as there are more of them who have succeeded in escaping from prison and hiding and spreading outside it.”

Eyewitnesses stated that there were skirmishes still erupting between ISIS militants and the Syrian Democratic Forces in the last building of Ghweran prison.

Eid al-Rahman added: “In parallel to the ongoing military operation against ISIS, the Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria and its military forces began a security and intelligence operation, in order to uncover the circumstances of the major security breach that caused this disaster.”

The combing and search campaigns and the search for the hidden ISIS members and their cells continue in neighborhoods of the city, such as the neighborhoods of Ghweran and Al-Zohour.

The total death toll since the start of the ISIS attack on Ghweran prison on Thursday evening, January 20 until Sunday morning, according to the observatory, reached 332 dead: 246 ISIS members, 79 security forces, prison guards, the Syrian Democratic Forces, and 7 civilians.

The Syrian Observatory confirms that this outcome is almost final, but it can rise at the same time, due to the presence of dozens of wounded, many of them in critical conditions, and the presence of people whose fate is still unknown.

Although the Syrian Democratic Forces announced, on Wednesday, that they had regained control of the prison, and that about 3,500 of the attackers and prisoners affiliated with the organization surrendered to it, dozens of ISIS fighters have holed up, according to the Syrian Observatory, inside some basements and prison buildings over the past days.