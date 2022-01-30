Western attempts to bring Ukraine into NATO will not strengthen the security of the North Atlantic Alliance. About this Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke out on the air of Channel One.

The head of the Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that NATO’s borders were shifting to the east, and warned the West about the risk of undermining relations with Russia in this way.

“This will really undermine relations with the Russian Federation, since it will be a flagrant violation of the official political commitment that the presidents of the United States and other member countries of the alliance assumed,” Lavrov said.

Earlier, the minister said that Russia is not going to start a war against Ukraine. According to him, Moscow intends to resolve the conflict with the US and NATO exclusively by diplomatic means. At the same time, he stressed that the Russian side would not allow its interests to be ignored.