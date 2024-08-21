A shooting in Colonia Nuevo Molinito, Naucalpan, left five men dead.

Four of them died on 10 de Mayo Avenue, three on the street, one in a car and the last one on the way to the hospital. This attack prompted the mobilization of municipal and state police, in addition to the presence of the Secretary of Public Security of the State of Mexico, Cristóbal Castañeda.

Authorities acknowledged that two of the deceased had a history of drug dealing and had been arrested in April for crimes against public health. “It was a direct attack against four people and two more were injured and one has just died,” said Castañeda.

The attack occurred on 10 de Mayo Street, in front of Military Camp 1.

Regarding the other victims, the authorities were in the process of finding their relatives. According to the first reports, two subjects on a motorcycle were responsible for this multiple homicide. “About twenty gunshots were heard and there, everyone knows that it is a drug selling point, but they do nothing,” said a neighbor. Unofficial reports indicate that the area is disputed by two crime cells: “Los 20” and “El Nuevo Imperio.” Although the forensic experts arrived at 8:30 p.m., it took them more than an hour to carry out the procedures to remove the four bodies. As of 10:00 p.m., the police did not report whether they were arrested or located.