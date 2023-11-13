The Taiwanese company insists on the crossover scooter trend by presenting two new models in Milan, different in appearance, displacement and contents. But they weren’t the only innovations from Sym

Sym fuels its global expansion plans by presenting itself at the Eicma 2023 show in Milan with many new features for its already varied range of scooters. Of these, the most important concerns the introduction of two new crossover models, the ambitious ones Adx 300 and 400models which thus join the very recent Adx 125 cc in the newly inaugurated family of products Adx. The Taiwanese company thus demonstrates great readiness in responding to the latest market trends, which see this new genre of medium-displacement adventure scooters on the rise rapidly, and Eicma it certainly represented the ideal showcase for the launch of models that aim to assert themselves on an international level.

similar names, but different approaches — In aesthetic terms, therefore plasticsL’Adx 300 it is the one that comes closest to the lines of 125, albeit with some appreciable digressions on the topic. L’Adx 400for now alternatively also referred to as Adx Tghowever, it differs decisively especially at the front, where it exhibits a optical group with suggestive “saber teeth” that extend to the lateral edges. This layout is much more aggressive than the configuration with side daytime running lights adopted by the 300. Both models have 15″ front rim and 14″ rear and are offered with different degrees of inclination off road light. In fact, the 400 has a frame, a swingarm and specific solutions that make it significantly better equipped for this purpose. The 300, on the other hand, has a more road-oriented approach which is reflected in a softer, almost automotive design, with a reservoir 16 liters (compared to the 13.5 liters of its ‘brother’) which reiterates its intention to grind out kilometers on asphalt. See also Sevilla won't stop winning: 2-1 at Villarreal and Juventus warned

The road vocation of the SYM ADx 300 — The engine ofAdx 300 derives from that of the Joyride 300, one of the most successful Sym commuters with proven reliability. It is therefore a single-cylinder 278 cc with 4 valves and liquid cooling accredited by 34 HP at 8,000 rpm e 26 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Also the chassis it is similar to that of the Joyride, but has been strengthened in the central part to withstand more stress. It connects to a telescopic fork and a double shock absorber with increased travel, optimized by Sym to adapt more effectively to uneven surfaces. In the equipment On the Adx 300 there is no shortage of safety devices such as ABS, which monitors the 260 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes, and the never banal traction control. L’saddle height settles at 780 mm.

Adx Tg 400, the next flagship — See also F1 | Hamilton: "More rebounds than Russell? I had the wrong parts" The new Adx Size 400 is destined to become one of the flagships of the Sym range. Has a 399 cc engine which is closely related to that of the related Maxsym 400 from which it declares itself ready to extract 35 HP at 7,000 rpm e 37.2 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. Among its features are the upside-down fork, an aluminum swingarm with Multi-link system and monoshock, chain final drive, high exhaust, manually adjustable windshield without tools and the emergency stop light, which activates automatically L’hazard in the event of sudden decelerations from speeds above 70 km/h. L’braking system It has a 275 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear and an advanced one Abs Bosch which allows you to deactivate its rear locking function. For the 400, the seat height rises to 790 mm.

The other sym news for 2024 — In addition to the two bold Adx, Sym also presented the thrifty 125 at Eicma Clbcu, alias Colibrì, the intriguing GT version of the Maxsym 400full of exclusive content, and the timely restyling of the already established ones Cruisym And Symphony. Also present at the Eicma stand are two interesting novelties intended for non-European markets: the gritty sportswear Drgbt and the future Pe3, a hybrid scooter brought to Milan in the form of a concept, but which should reach production rather soon. Returning to the more delicious Adx 300 and Adx Tg 400, Sym for the moment has not made official either the pricenor the actual date of their arrival in the Italian sales network.