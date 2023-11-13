Tragedy in San Giorgio su Legnano, in the Milan area. A 42-year-old man set fire to an apartment at number 8 of Via Acquedotto, seriously injuring his 36-year-old partner. Both are Colombian nationals. The ambush took place in the house on the second floor where the couple had been living for a few months together with her sister and her husband, who works as a security guard. According to what has been reconstructed so far, the attacker, the victim and his brothers-in-law started arguing on the balcony, with the 42-year-old apparently already having the weapon in his hand, stolen from the security guard.

The woman apparently tried to lower herself to the lower floor, but at that moment she was hit by a 9 caliber bullet in the abdomen and was then rescued by a neighbor who grabbed her from the lower floor and took her to her apartment . After shooting, the 42-year-old went to the apartment of his neighbors, who were assisted by her partner as a carer. There he turned the weapon towards himself and took his own life with a shot to the head. The 36-year-old was transported to hospital in Legnano under code red: she underwent surgery and her life is in danger.

It is not clear at the moment how many shots the 42-year-old fired, but it appears at least four or five. Two shell casings were found in the street right in front of the building where the tragedy occurred, another on the balcony on the first floor. The Carabinieri of the investigative unit are now working to reconstruct the causes of the shooting. Investigations are also underway into how the gun was stored by the security guard.