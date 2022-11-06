Sword Art Online: Last Recollection was announced with a trailer from Bandai Namco: the new episode of the series will be released in the course of 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox.

Two and a half years after the launch of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, the Japanese franchise therefore confirms its return with a chapter featuring a campaign that can be played both alone and in cooperative for four participants.

For the moment the details are few and concern only the history which will be the background to Last Recollection: “A story of soul, passion and therefore of life”, we read in the official description released by the Japanese publisher.

“In the virtual world known as Underworld, which is preparing to live its last moments, a mysterious adventure is about to begin, which draws the characters into the demonic wastes of the Dark Territory, where only the strongest survive.”

Called upon by the appearance of a black knight accompanied by a young girl, Kirito and his friends feel they must participate in a new, difficult battle.